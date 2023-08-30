Soliciting for charitable donations by nonprofits has come under greater scrutiny.
All states are on the alert for deceptive practices, misleading solicitations and outright fraud. Currently, over 46, if not all states, have established controls to limit this abuse, Florida included.
Florida has statutory requirements for nonprofits that solicit donations. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services monitors this process. Permission is granted after a 10-page application is filed and reviewed to determine if all state requirements have been met.
More states, if not all, now require out of state nonprofits to register in order to solicit donations in their respective state. Officially recognized churches, for the most part, are exempt from this process.
Permission to solicit has become more demanding with respect to information required. States now require a federal income tax exemption from the IRS. It’s known as the Determination Letter, to be in place. And, states now require nonprofits be incorporated in an appropriate IRS-exempt category.
Registering for permission
Registration for permission to solicit must provide Florida state with details about the nonprofit such as: its program of services, mission, purpose, personal information about officers and directors to include any criminal history and financial information about the organization.
Once the application is approved a permit number is issued and annual reporting starts on the anniversary of the approval date.
In today’s world of rules and regulations most states now require registration to solicit donations in their state. In addition they also require annual reporting relative to their solicitations. Florida requires annual reporting.
Noncompliance and fees
Noncompliance penalties can be stiff. They can easily escalate upwards of thousands of dollars. The lack of registering is not worth the potential penalty. Ignorance of the law is not an accepted excuse. It will not bring relief from compliance.
Florida fees to register for a solicitation permission start at $10 for small groups. As the amount of donations increases, as a result of direct solicitation, the fees can escalate to $400.
Late registration fees can be as much as $25 for each month re-registration is missed.
Nonprofits can request a 60-day extension to mitigate late fee penalties directly with the state.
Compliance recommendations
Review your state and federal nonprofit documents annually. Comply and keep clearly understood records. Pay the fees required on time.
Need help? The NonProfit Resource Center works with Citrus County NonProfits to stay in compliance with State and Federal Agencies. Remember, “Experience Matters.”
