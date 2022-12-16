An annual or periodic checkups are now a common practice for officers, directors and the volunteers of nonprofit corporations.
As nonprofit organizations age, they tend to not realize time may change the original requirement of legal operations. The government agencies, both state and federal including IRS, make changes to improve internal and external operations of a nonprofit.
Compliance requirements can change over the years. It is the responsibility of the officers and volunteers to abide.
One of the most important documents that should be reviewed are the bylaws. Several of the articles now must contain the proper wording with respect to the statutory language for the 501(c)(3) tax code. Also, language with respect to dissolution must now also be properly articulated.
The solution is to insure yours are clearly stated.
A full reading of the bylaws should be part of the review. Improvement of the language that impacts mission and purpose is recommended. Size of the board might need changes, sections on the volunteers, committees or terms of service may also need updates.
It should be understood donors now look carefully at the bylaws as they relate to mission, purpose and eligibility to receive donations. Competition for continuing donations require periodic reviews for relevance: annual information reports, the 990 series, the documents IRS reviews once each year.
The 990s are due May 15 each year. It’s best to review before sending!
The IRS determination letter should be checked for content. Some have additional statutory requirements.
State documents
The state of Florida has a total of three primary documents nonprofits must file and renew each year. The filing for a new nonprofit corporation must be followed up with annual corporate renewals included a fee.
When officers and directors are replaced, by new ones, the state requires the newly elected individuals to be listed on the renewal. This is important from two perspectives; the old officers no longer have the liabilities for their part in managing the organization and the newly elected now assume this liability.
Should the IRS have reason to contact the nonprofit, the new officers are the required contact individuals.
Once the nonprofit applies for a sales tax exemption certificate a copy of the IRS determination letter must be included. A review of the verbiage in this IRS letter may contain added potential compliance concerns. The certificate is good for a period of time and when renewal is due the IRS Determination Letter must also be submitted.
Florida law requires a permit and license for all nonprofit corporations who intend to solicit donations in the state must first register this intent. This is then followed up by an annual renewal letter from the state. The updated renewal must include the IRS letter.
The renewal now contains the names, addresses and phone numbers of the officers and directors. The form also includes financial information with respect to donations and sources.
One section now requires a certification of each official with respect to any record of legal issues.
The documents and renewals are the basis of legal existence. Do them in a timely fashion and include the fees.
When unsure of exactly what the requirements are, call the NonProfit Resource Center.
Dr. Frederick Herzog is the founder/executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached by phone at 847-899-9000 or email: fherzog@tampabay.rr.com.
