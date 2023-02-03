All nonprofits must file an IRS 990 Annual Information Report. This filing is due on or before the 15th day of the fifth month (May).
The repost covers all income/revenue and expenses for the immediate previous calendar year. As an example, the filing due in 2023 covers financial information for calendar 2022.
IRS 990 is a series
The IRS 990 has several formats and each is designed to cover information for a specific IRS nonprofit category. The small charitable nonprofit, under $50,000.00 annual revenue, is the 990-N and can be filed electronically.
The 990 is used for nonprofits with annual income of over $50,000. This form is the most widely used. The 990 PF, Private Foundation, is used for foundations which normally have large annual income/assets and are usually in the millions of dollars.
There are some variations of the above 990s which are usually PDF filings.
Penalties for not filing the annual report
IRS has published guidelines with respect to the 990 filings and the absence of filing. Nonprofits must file annually and by the dates as shown above. Should a nonprofit miss one year, it is recommended that late filing is done.
The absence of filing for three years causes an automatic revocation of the Federal Income Tax Exemption. Reinstatement is allowed and a financial penalty is required with written statements as to lack of filing for over three years.
Repeated failures to file can cause involuntary dissolution on the part of IRS.
The solution is simply to file every year on time!
Dr. Frederick Herzog is the founder/executive director of the Non Profit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached via phone at 847-899-9000 and email, fherzog@tampabay.rr.com.
