CC New business

You may be able to use an SBA loan or business bank loan to buy a business. Startups are typically excluded from these types of financing because they lack revenue history — but when you're buying an existing business, lenders can evaluate its financials and make predictions about the business's future performance.

 MetroCreative

Starting a business is, famously, very difficult. If you long for entrepreneurship, consider buying an existing business instead. They come with intellectual capital, existing customers, supplier relationships and cash flow.

Business buyers may be able to get bank or SBA loans, which usually aren't available to startups — and financing may mean you can start paying yourself sooner. You can do your due diligence to make sure the business runs as it should. And if you're a key employee or competitor, you may already know the business's operations and customers well, and be well positioned to take it over.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.