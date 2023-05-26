NerdWallet-Kimberly Palmer-Midyear Money Goals

Money is counted in North Andover, Mass. As the middle of the year approaches, it’s a smart time to check in on the money goals you set back in January and make any necessary adjustments. If you didn’t create goals, it’s not too late to establish them for the second half of the year. First, define or update what your goals are.

 Elise Amendola / Associated Press file

If you set money goals for 2023 back in January, now can be a smart time to check in on your progress. And if you didn't, it's not too late to create goals for the next six months and beyond.

"If you don't have your goals, everyone is so busy with life that a year will whiz by and you'll have forgotten to start," says Dan Casey, owner of Bridgeriver Advisors, a financial firm in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

