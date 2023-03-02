NerdWallet-Kimberly Palmer-Friends With Money

Financial envy is common — we see what others have and wish we had it, too — but it can also be destructive. Financial therapists say that the most effective way to deal with those feelings is to explore what is really behind them. Perhaps you want to increase your own savings goals, adjust your vacation plans or explore what truly makes you feel content, which might have nothing to do with money.

If you’ve ever scrolled through social media posts only to be gripped with envy when you see a friend posing in front of their beautiful house or enjoying themselves at a luxurious resort, then you understand how easy it is to want what other people have.

Financial envy is real, and sometimes it can be ugly.

