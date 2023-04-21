If Libby Bolling has a stressful day, all she has to do is look around her Talavera Depot shop on Suncoast Boulevard in Crystal River and the vibrant colors of the many pieces of pottery fill her with happiness.
The shelves, walls, and floor are packed with ceramic pots of every size, kitchenware, garden items, and ceramic frogs, turtles, sharks, dogs, cats, dragonflies, butterflies, iguanas, octopuses, stingrays, elephants, giraffes, horses, bulls, owls, pigs, donkeys, fish, lambs, and roadrunners. And that's just for starters. And don't forget the manatees.
There are birdbaths, fountains, boots, strawberry planters, pitchers, cookie jars, jewelry, crosses, suns, moons, Day of the Dead skulls and related items, and drawer knobs, all ceramic. The majority are Talavera pottery, handmade in Mexico.
Ceramics from Italy, Spain, Argentina and Marietta, Georgia, as well as from some local artists, round out the collection.
Libby and her husband, Ken, opened the 2,700-square-foot store about nine months ago, with COVID still among us and U.S. 19 ripped up in front of their door.
But that did not stop these intrepid dreamers, who have fomented a riot of color everywhere you look.
And some of the pots and boots and planters inspire Libby to add a bit more pizazz to them, which she does by attaching glass terrarium-like bowls, a piece of driftwood, or such artificial blooms as frangipani, hibiscus, and bird of paradise.
She also creates wreaths and floral arrangements, and features wire-wrapped jewelry by a local artist. Libby displays her collection of century-old Argentinian pottery, as well.
As she said about her customers, if they are feeling down or are burdened by day-to-day stress, "that cuts off at our door. You can literally see them start smiling. People come in and they are transformed."
She said, "Lots of people who come in have been in Mexico. And all those good memories of being there come back."
Libby and Ken are nurses. Libby's specialty is emergency room nursing, which she did for eight of the 31 years she's been a nurse. Ken was an intensive care nurse for 28 years before the three years he's spent caring for hospice patients. They both are contract nurses at the moment, with Libby at Diamond Ridge Health & Rehabilitation and Ken at VITAS Healthcare.
Libby works 12-hour shifts Sunday through Tuesday. So their shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. That means no days off.
Libby admitted, "It can be exhausting at times. But we've heard when starting a new business, 'Don't quit your day job.'"
Nevertheless, she said about herself, "I can't just sit on the sofa. I may fail with this, but I won't know unless I try."
She said she approaches her customers in a manner similar to how she approaches her patients.
"When people go out, they want to be treated with compassion," she said. "I want to find out what their needs are. They're like old friends I want to help."
When the Bollings lived in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Libby would spend three to four months of her spare time each year fashioning florals, wreaths, and decorated Christmas trees.
With the Christmas trees, she'd select a tree, decorate it, Saran-wrap it, and deliver it. She said she's always liked making things.
It was during a stint as a traveling nurse in Florida that Libby loaded up her car with some Talavera pottery that caught her eye. Then her creative side kicked in.
She wondered, "What would it be like to put a spin on it?" she said. She added some artificial flowers and other decorative items to her Talavera pieces. One step led to another and voila! She and Ken had opened their own Talavera store.
The Mexican government has developed rules to help regulate Talavera pottery production, according to www.talavera.com. The ceramics must be made from clay from Puebla, Mexico, or from the nearby cities of Atlixco, Cholula, and Tecali. An artist must handmake the pottery. There also are rules about colors and production techniques.
As Libby explained, individual families make the pieces by hand. Each has a unique look.
"They make a horse (or another item) a work of art," she said. It is fired at 900-1,500 degrees. It's free-hand-painted. And then it's fired a second time. Each piece is different."
The Bollings purchase their inventory from distributors, who import the ceramics. The Talavera Depot constantly is getting new pieces. Right now, the Bollings are building up their outdoor inventory, with water fountains, plant stands, hanging baskets, and every type of pot.
They'll be adding flags, windchimes, and other non-pottery items so that people can find an array of garden decor at the shop.
Libby and Ken stumbled upon Crystal River when they were traveling nurses in Florida.
One day, they visited Crystal River to go fishing.
And they discovered "a community that still opens doors for each other," Libby said. "It's Southern. It's laid back. There's so much to do," she said.
Although the couple wasn't ready to retire, they began thinking of where they'd like to wind up. They wondered if they should move where their children are. There have four grown kids between them, who live in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Texas.
But the children said, "You love Florida. We'll come to you," Libby said. "And they do. They fly in."
And the couple has found, "We love Citrus County. And we want more businesses here," Libby said.
She said one goal with the store is to keep prices relatively low.
"We don't ever want to be a posh store," she said. "We want it to be affordable to everyone."
She said there are many pieces priced between $10-$25.
Why open a store if not to maximize profits?
Libby explained.
"The power of art is intriguing to me," she said. "I love to watch the transformation in people's faces when they walk in. ... I experience this. I love it. It gives me goosebumps."
Talavera Depot is at 786 N. Suncoast Blvd., Suite 802. The phone is 352-794-3732. Or see its website, https://talavera-depot.business.site, or its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.