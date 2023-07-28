CC Taylor Swift

Since Taylor Swift embarked on her record-shattering Eras Tour, her fans have brought shocking economic activity to each city she visits. Resale ticket prices alone are in the thousands, but participating in the Swiftdom extends far beyond a seat at the show.

 Photo courtesy of Emma Watson

I don't have Taylor Swift tickets. I didn't survive Ticketmaster's Great War, I haven't been blessed with a magical code, and Mama Swift likely won't pluck me from obscurity to watch from the VIP section.

None of this has stopped me from buying friendship bracelet-making supplies, multiple concert outfit options and a clear stadium-approved bag — and I'm not alone.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.