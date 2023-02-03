NerdWallet-Millennial-Money-Financial-Resolutions

Whether your New Year’s resolutions were to save more, spend less or pay off debt, life might already be getting in the way. Unpredictable expenses early in the year can complicate your goals, but they don’t have to knock you completely off course.

Nearly a quarter of millennials (22%) are living with their parents, and more than half of those living with them (55%) made the move in 2022, according to a December survey from PropertyManagement.com.

Many said they’re back home due to high rent, money concerns or job losses — and 9 in 10 say they would move out if they made more money.

