NerdWallet-Millennial-Money-Parent-Expenses-2023

As we kick-start 2023, many parents are rebalancing their budgets and looking for ways to save money amid inflation. Parents who often look forward to getting sizable tax refunds may end up with a noticeable reduction.

 Matt Slocum / Associated Press file

When inflation rises, child care expenses do, too. If you’re a parent, you may be hoping to get a little financial relief during the upcoming tax season through deductions or credits. But since there have been recent reductions to both of the child tax credits, you may not get as much back as you anticipated.

If you’re like me, you could end up paying the IRS instead of getting a refund from Uncle Sam. To help your money go further in 2023, you may want to reevaluate some of your recurring child-related expenses. Here are a few strategies for reducing costs, according to finance professionals.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.