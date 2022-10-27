The Key Training Center is proud to announce Executive Director Melissa Walker was named 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year by the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (Florida ARF).
The Legislative Advocate of the Year Award is given to an individual whose dedication and advocacy resulted in meaningful changes in the lives of Florida citizens with disabilities and who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to communicate the legislative needs of our members and that the outcomes were successful. In September, Walker was formally recognized at the Florida ARF’s 46th Annual Conference in Clearwater.
Florida ARF’s Government Relations Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Duvall Homes, Steven DeVane, announced Walker’s surprise award to a room full of intellectual and developmental disabilities service providers from around the state.
“During the 2022 legislative session, Walker worked tirelessly to assist Florida ARF in obtaining iBudget rate increases,” said DeVane. “She made legislative visits, appeared on a weekly TV program explaining the need for rate increases, and repeatedly educated and stayed in touch with the Senate President’s Office on the need for the increases even up to the final hours of the budget negotiations.
"Whether it was a letter-writing campaign, phone calls, or office visits, Walker got our message out and energized all of us to do the same,” said DeVane.
“What a great honor to receive this award and to be an active member of Florida ARF working alongside other statewide provider peers to educate our legislature on issues that are in the best interest of individuals with disabilities living in Florida,” said Walker. "This year’s urgent need to increase pay to Direct Support Professionals was paramount resulting in funding increases passed by the Legislature and approved by Gov. DeSantis.”
The Key Training Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers social, educational, vocational and residential services to adults with I/DD in Citrus County. Donations received are utilized to provide a broad scope of life-enhancing services including daily living and social skills, job training, life-sustaining care and residential services to over 300 developmentally disabled adults, of whom over 40 individuals receive no state funding.
To learn more about donations and/or volunteer opportunities, call 352-795-5541, ext. 312. Facebook @keytrainingcenter.
