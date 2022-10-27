CC Melissa Walker

Melissa Walker, Key Training Center executive director, proudly accepted the 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year by the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (Florida ARF) during its 46th Annual Conference in Clearwater.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Key Training Center is proud to announce Executive Director Melissa Walker was named 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year by the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (Florida ARF).

The Legislative Advocate of the Year Award is given to an individual whose dedication and advocacy resulted in meaningful changes in the lives of Florida citizens with disabilities and who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to communicate the legislative needs of our members and that the outcomes were successful. In September, Walker was formally recognized at the Florida ARF’s 46th Annual Conference in Clearwater.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.