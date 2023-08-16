Scholarship program accepting applications
Since 1947, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has had a premier scholarship program, Patriot’s Pen, which is open to sixth- through eighth-grade levels, and the Voice of Democracy, which is open to grades nine through 12.
This year, the theme for Patriot’s Pen is: How are you inspired by America? The theme for Voice of Democracy is: What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?
Patriot’s Pen is an essay of 300-400 words. The grand prize is $5,000 at the national level.
The Voice of Democracy is a written essay with an audio recording lasting three to five minutes of the original essay on a flash drive. The grand prize at the national level is $35,000.
Application forms are available through your school or any VFW Post. The deadline for submissions to a VFW Post is Oct. 31. There are 10 VFW Posts in Citrus County. Each post will judge and send the local VFW’s first winning application to the VFW District by Nov. 15. The district will judge and send up to the State Chair by Dec. 15.
Soccer Club fall registration now open
Citrus United Soccer Club is beginning its 2023-24 season in October. Their first registration will be held from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19, and 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 22.
If you register in person on the first day, you will receive a free T-shirt. Visit their website www.citrusunited.com for the online registration which is now open. The website will have additional times and dates to register in person as well.
They have programs for children ages 3 through 19. They also offer a program for children with disabilities and scholarships for children with financial need. Players are given the opportunity to work with professional trainers, play an 11-week season and participate in the opening-year jamboree and also the end-of-year tournament.
Any new player needs to bring a copy of his or her birth certificate for registration. For further information, call Ann Withkowski at 352-220-4877, or email the club from the “Contact Us” page at citrusunited.com.
Knights to hold blood drive this Saturday
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday, Aug. 19, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and Route 486 in Lecanto.
The need for precious blood is never-ending and does not depend on the seasons, so they urgently ask that all possible donors attend this summer drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and $20 E-gift cards for all donors. For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
Save Our Waters Week photo contest
In support of Citrus County’s 28th annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25. Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business and becomes the property of Citrus Publishing, Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions. Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section. The first-place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.
