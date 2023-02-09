Super Bowl Ads Alcohol Brands

This photo provided by Bud Light shows a scene from Bud Light 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot with Citrus County's Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, dancing to on-hold music. A bevy of booze brands will be in the Super Bowl ad lineup this year, now that Anheuser-Busch has ended its exclusive advertising sponsorship after more than 30 years. Anheuser-Busch, parent of the Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Busch beer brands, said in June it would end its exclusivity deal, which it first struck in 1989, and focus on other marketing efforts.

 Bud Light via Associated Press

NEW YORK — A bevy of booze brands will be in the Super Bowl ad lineup this year, now that Anheuser-Busch has ended its exclusive advertising sponsorship after more than 30 years.

In addition to celebrities hawking Budweiser and Michelob Ultra, viewers will see some famous folks touting the qualities of Heineken and Coors, and even suggesting they drink cognac or whiskey — responsibly, of course.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.