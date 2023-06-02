Coleen and Garry Brady and their son, Marc Marshall, like going to work at their family-owned wine shop in Crystal River.
As Coleen tells it, "It's a friendly, happy business. We help people plan birthdays, anniversaries, weddings. It's rare that people come in, in a bad mood. And if they do, they usually leave in a good mood."
The Bradys and Marshall own The Wine Shop & Wine Bar at 244 SE U.S. 19 in Crystal River in the Big Lots plaza, a spot they've occupied since August. They've operated a wine store for 12 years in Crystal River, most recently, in another spot along U.S. 19, and before that, on Citrus Avenue.
They also have had wine shops in St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg Beach, Tampa, the Countryside part of Clearwater, and Largo.
The Wine Shop has wines for every occasion and for every budget, wines that originate in most continents and in many countries.
And as Garry said, "We have some of the best prices."
Although many wines are represented at the Wine Shop, the store has an especially good representation of wines from France, Italy, and Napa Valley. French Burgundies and Bordeaux are the specialties.
As Garry said, "We have everything from chocolate and butter pecan (wine) to some of the most intricate reds."
Garry has been in the wine business 45 years, and Marc and Colette, over 20.
As Garry tells it, he was studying marketing at the University of South Florida and working as a wine steward at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.
"And I fell in love with the wine business and wines," he said.
He said when he took his first trip to Napa Valley, "It was like landing in Candyland."
He worked at the Innisbrook Resort for five years, and later, for what is now Southern Glaziers Wine and Spirits and for Republic National, both leading wine and alcohol distributors.
After 17 years with the distributors, Garry opened his own wine shop in Largo and later opened the others.
Over the years, Garry has visited Napa Valley winemakers about 50 times, French winemakers about a dozen times, and Italian, as well as other winemakers, he said.
"People in the wine business are fun," he said. "It's a family business. The people are down-to-earth and really good people."
Garry, Colette, and Marc appear to follow in the footsteps of the family-oriented, down-to-earth winemakers they admire.
Neither Garry nor Colette were born into families of wine connoisseurs.
As Colette said, in the past, she was exposed to such wines as "Lancers and Mateus. I didn't know what I liked and didn't like."
After meeting Garry in 2000, she quickly learned. She said she's now partial to pinot noir.
When she started doing the family cooking, Garry would ask what she was preparing so he could pair a wine with it.
She eventually learned to ask what wine he'd like to share over dinner and tailored the meals to fit the wine.
She said the couple generally eats at home and enjoys wine most nights at dinner.
Marc said one of the things he likes about wine is that every wine is different.
"It's a mix of science, history, the land it comes from, the families, and the enjoyment of it, and all of it coming together," he said.
The Wine Shop offers frequent wine tastings, in which wine distributors, winery representatives, and others talk about certain wines and offer samples. People can learn what food to pair with what wine. To find out about the next wine tasting, check the Wine Shop's website: wwww.Thewinesgood.com and subscribe to the shop's mailing list.
Garry said over 1,000 people are on the list.
Shop visitors can sip a glass of wine or sample an on-tap beer, seltzer, or hard cider, both at the indoor bar and at tables out front. Cheese or charcuterie trays are available anytime, and hot food is available from noon through closing on Thursdays through Saturdays.
The weekend edible offerings include flatbreads in various combinations, such as goat cheese and roasted red pepper; Brie and artichoke; and escargot.
Other items include Cuban sandwiches, pates, weekly specials, and escargot all by itself.
At the wine tastings, such fare as shrimp pasta salad, Cuban sandwiches, or lasagna may be offered.
The shop has a wine cooler, which allows Gary, Colette and Marc to open a relatively expensive bottle of wine and then keep it on hand to serve by the glass.
When the shop was on Citrus Avenue, it participated in a Wine Fest, in which Citrus Avenue was shut down. Now that it's in its latest location, it's helping organize a food, music, and wine event the third weekend in October that will be in the parking lot in front of the store. Adjoining restaurants, like the Seafood Seller & Cafe and Thai Phoon, are likely to join in the festivities.
Not only do Garry, Coleen and Marc love wine, they said they also have a passion for Crystal River.
"We love it here and moved here," Garry said. "I used to like that there was no traffic and it was a small community. The water is crystal clear. And we love living by the water."
And the people who visit their shop often visit again.
"Almost everyone we see is a repeat customer," Marc said. "We rarely see a face just once."
The Wine Shop & Wine Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., although closing time may be a little flexible on Thursdays through Saturdays, depending on the crowd. The phone is 352-794-3834.
The website is www.Thewinesgood.com. The email is bbwineshop@gmail.com.
The shop also is on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.