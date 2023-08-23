Deems Kitchens & Counters, a legacy business in Citrus County, serving customers for more than 50 years, hosted its inaugural Casino Night at Plantation on Crystal River, where it celebrated its customers and business partners throughout the years.
But the Deem family took the Vegas-themed party a step further, by using it to raise funds for another longtime business supporter: Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County.
By doing so, Deems Kitchens & Counters business partners, family and friends raised $4,415 for Citrus County Habitat for Humanity at its inaugural Deems Casino Night.
“(It was a) great party, for a great cause,” said John and Mike Deem, owners of Deems Kitchens and Counters. “(We) can't wait to see everyone again next year!”
The success of the event wouldn’t have been possible without “our incredible builder partners,” the Deems said, noting All About Homes of Citrus County Inc., Cardiff Construction, Citrus Builder, Daly & Zilch General Contractor, Homes By Deltona, Edward Russell Johnston, Inc., Futrell Construction, Great Oaks General Contractors, Lada Construction, Morey Construction Corporation, Next Generation Homes LLC., Papa Bear Construction, Pastore Custom Builders, Ruane Construction, Service Master, Sheffield Structures Inc., Southern Exposure Construction, Inc., Suncoast Construction, Sweetwater Homes, Townsley Construction, Trademark Homes and Triple Crown Homes Inc.
“They all came together to support the efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County to build safe, affordable housing for residents of Citrus County,” the Deems said.
Deems Kitchens & Counters also joined Habitat’s “Contractor’s Club” as a foundation-level partner.
“We cannot thank the Deem family and their business partners for their support of our mission,” said George Rusaw, CEO/president of HFHCC. “It is because of the generous support of the Deem family, builders, contractors and the citizens of Citrus County we are able to continue our mission of providing safe, affordable housing for the family’s in Citrus County.”
For information about Deems Kitchens & Counters, visit www.godeem.com. For information about Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, visit www.habitatcc.org.
