CC Deem-HFHCC Photo

Deems Kitchens & Counters’ Mike Deem, left, and John Deem, right, present Jeff Bryan, communications manager from Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, with a check for $4,415, from Deems Kitchens & Counters’ inaugural Casino Night event.

 Special to the Chronicle

Deems Kitchens & Counters, a legacy business in Citrus County, serving customers for more than 50 years, hosted its inaugural Casino Night at Plantation on Crystal River, where it celebrated its customers and business partners throughout the years.

But the Deem family took the Vegas-themed party a step further, by using it to raise funds for another longtime business supporter: Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.