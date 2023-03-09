A little over five years ago, Kimberly Pelton was diagnosed with an invasive form of breast cancer. But facing surgery and chemotherapy treatment did not deter her from her lifelong dream. In fact, she became resolved to make her dream a reality.
With 30 years of experience as a hair stylist, she knew she had the talent to open her own salon. Through her cancer journey, she became determined to make it happen.
Pelton created a plan, saved money, and set out to open a new and different hair salon in Citrus County.
Along with her husband, Jay, they spared no expense and paid attention to every detail. The salon is sleek and modern offering a much different vibe to Crystal River. The stylists are focused on education and certified in the latest techniques like balayage, Brazilian blowouts and hair extensions to bring fresh new services to clients in this county.
Pelton believes that her clients deserve to be pampered and receive the best services. Having achieved a five-star reputation, that is exactly what her customers have come to expect.
Innovative Hair Design is quickly approaching its one-year anniversary on March 15. Kimberly, Jay and the staff are excited by the popularity that the salon is experiencing in Citrus County in only one year.
Pelton wants others who face a cancer diagnosis to know that dreams really do come true.
Visit the website at innovativeedgehairdesign.com for details. Innovative Edge Hair Design is at 932 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River; 352-794-6300.
