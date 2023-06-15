Business Women's Alliance awards scholarship

The Business Women's Alliance (BWA) of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving woman to complete her studies at Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness.
The awardee is Mindy Gray, currently enrolled in WTC’s Culinary Arts program. She will complete the program in December 2023.
Gray is already working in the culinary field in Citrus County, as well as participating with her class to serve lunches at the WTC café during the week. She intends to continue working in culinary arts here in Citrus County.
A member of WTC’s staff said, “Mindy’s a good student and a great cook!”
The BWA’s scholarship awards are for women pursuing further academic or technical education in Florida schools, with funds intended for tuition, books and materials. Recipients are chosen in a competitive process from Citrus County secondary schools including WTC.
For more information about the Business Women’s Alliance, follow @bwacitrus on Facebook or contact the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce at 352-795-3149 or its website citruscountychamber.com.
