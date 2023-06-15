Business Women's Alliance awards scholarship

Pictured at the recent check presentation, from left, are Rebecca Martin, BWA; Mindy Gray, awardee; and Lisa Paprzycki, WTC assistant dean.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Business Women's Alliance (BWA) of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving woman to complete her studies at Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness.

The awardee is Mindy Gray, currently enrolled in WTC’s Culinary Arts program. She will complete the program in December 2023.

