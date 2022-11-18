The Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter is a must see for all ages to enjoy all the sea life, estuary and more, including an aviary of colorful rescued macaws and parrots.
The brightly colored “macaws are the giants of the parrot world,” said Eric Ducharme, aka the Mertailor, and owner of the Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter in Lecanto. Every rescue bird has a name.
Strolling through Citrus County’s only aquarium, viewing a vast variety of sea life, is a wonderful educational experience for all ages.
Learn about the importance of sharks and how they are saving the coral reefs and keep the oceans healthy. You will see many different species of sharks while in the aquarium.
“Sharks are good for the ecosystem,” Ducharme said. “They do not eat people, (but) if they bump into someone, they will bite.”
They are a vital part of the ecosystems around the world, he said.
Two myths about sharks according to Jean Michel Cousteau, “Sharks are not mindless predators nor sinister man-eaters and the oceans are not full of sharks.”
Get up close and personal with the two touch tanks at the aquarium — one is at the estuary tank filled with sea urchins and more while the other is at the stingray tank where people and children can interact with these sea creatures.
One can take a journey throughout the aquarium and explore all the underwater sea life in the rainforest while learning a wealth of information.
There is a huge selection of different sea life to view as you enjoy this entire experience.
View the sea stars and other urchins in the estuary tank, see various sharks such as the ornate wobbegong shark, which was gifted to the aquarium, nurse sharks and brown bamboo sharks and the epaulette shark from Australia, which hardly moves and stays on the bottom of the tank.
There’s also a variety of fish such as yellow belly, spiderfish, scorpionfish, Florida gar, clownfish, lionfish, squirrelfish and so much more to see and learn about.
Lionfish are invasive to reef ecosystems. They originate from the Southeast and from the Caribbean coastal waters.
See numerous variations of turtles, the Octavia octopus tank, Florida lobster, zebra moray eels from the red sea or Hawaii, pufferfish, angelfish, frogfish, snails, spider crabs, horseshoe crabs and so many other species that swim carefree in lighted tanks.
There are even garden eels “that walk with the tide in the ocean,” Ducharme said. At times, they almost look like blades of grass as they pop up in the sand. Tiny seahorses can also be seen in the aquarium, as well as spider crabs and horseshoe crabs.
One of the stingrays —the “cownose ray,” got its name from looking at it from the top of its head; it looks like a cow’s nose.
“One aquarium tank came from the Epcot Center and another one came from the Tampa Airport,” Ducharme said.
Expansion is in the works for the aquarium, said Ducharme, and he is planning on adding a reptile section.
He has written a book that will be out in 2023 about a fairy, a mermaid and a skunk. After it comes out, he will implement the story into his Mermaid Show and have a skunk on hand.
“Engage with magical sea creatures and grow appreciation for these magnificent animals and their natural habitats — their homes,” as stated on the Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter brochure.
A visit to see all the wonderful saltwater and freshwater sea life is a must-see and an enjoyable experience for the entire family.
There is also a large gift shop with T-shirts, clothing, gift items toys, jewelry and much more for all ages to enjoy shopping.
“Come in here, unwind and meditate, said Ducharme. “Journey with us under the sea.”
And, he noted, “I wish more people would have the mindset that if we don’t change, we will lose it all.”
In addition to the aquarium and aviary, Ducharme’s business boasts a live Mermaid Show.
The longtime entrepreneur has been making merman and mermaid tails for almost 20 years and selling them all over the world.
“He really started sewing tails when he was only 13 years old,” said his mother, Candy, the operations manager. Amy Oday is the gift shop manager.
