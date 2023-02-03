Charles Davis earns special recertification
Charles E. Davis, a funeral director with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
To achieve the award, Davis completed a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, he is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify.
This achievement is especially notable because Davis has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Florida requires.
Rotary Club opens community grant process
The Rotary Club of Inverness and its 501(c)3 charitable foundation support local initiatives to make our community safer, healthier and happier, working through service projects and community grants.
The grant cycle is now open, with applications available through the club’s website. Grant requests must fall within the club’s three strategic focus areas: empowering the success of youths, feeding the hungry and housing the homeless.
This is a competitive grant process, and it’s expected that $5,000 will be available. Applications will be evaluated based on fit with one of the three strategic focus areas, demonstrated need, expected outcome and adherence to the required process.
The application form is on the club’s website: invernessflrotary.org. The link to the PDF application document is embedded in the story about the grants, on the home page.
Print and complete the application; include any supporting information. Submittals must be postmarked no later than April 1. The club expects to make the funding decision no later than May 2, and intends to present checks soon thereafter.
Mail two copies of the completed grant application and any supporting documents to: Grants Administration, Rotary Club of Inverness, P.O. Box 1317, Inverness, FL 34451-1317.
VITAS gathering items for shelter association
Vitas Healthcare Community-Citrus County is collecting items for the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA).
CASA is a charitable organization for victims and survivors of domestic violence. VHC will collect items from 5:30-8: p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Norton’s Riverside, 16 NE Fifth St., Crystal River.
Needed non-food items include 13-gallon trash bags, HE laundry detergent, paper towels, USB-C chargers, makeup, lip balm and kitchen sponges. An ongoing list of needs includes soaps and hygiene products, toilet paper, toothbrushes and paste, baby wipes, diapers and much more.
Needed food items include ketchup, mayonnaise, white vinegar, white sugar, drinks such as Gatorade and juice and kid-friendly snacks.
The public is invited to come donate.
Extension Service offers food safety training
The University of Florida/IFAS Extension Citrus County provides ServSafe Food Protection Manager’s Certification training to help food managers and staff keep food served to Florida’s consumers safer.
The training provides the most up-to-date information and current regulations. The ServSafe manager’s exam is given at the end of the training, which provides a national certification that is good for five years. Certification is required in Florida for food managers of all establishments licensed by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and selected licenses of the Department of Health.
The next class will be on Friday, March 10; pre-registration by Feb. 24 is required. Class begins promptly at 8:30 a.m., and runs approximately eight hours, then participants will have a maximum of two hours to take the certification exam.
There is no “test-only” option. Participants must bring valid picture identification with them, and a sack lunch. Training is held at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 3650 W Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto.
Cost for the course and exam is $110. Participants should study the ServSafe Manager seventh edition textbook prior to attending the class. You can purchase the ServSafe Manager Manual for $55, available in English or Spanish.
To register and/or purchase a book online: http://tinyurl.com/z6dp7jf. For more information, call 352-527-5700.
