Edward Jones adviser earns new certification
Financial adviser Justin Brashear of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Lecanto has received the certified financial planner (CFP) certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial adviser's knowledge in the following areas:
- Financial management;
- Tax-sensitive investment strategies;
- Retirement savings;
- Insurance planning;
- Education planning;
- Estate considerations.
In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Brashear also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.
Rotary Club opens community grant process
The Rotary Club of Inverness and its 501(c)3 charitable foundation support local initiatives to make our community safer, healthier and happier, working through service projects and community grants.
The grant cycle is now open, with applications available through the club’s website. Grant requests must fall within the club’s three strategic focus areas: empowering the success of youths, feeding the hungry and housing the homeless.
This is a competitive grant process, and it’s expected that $5,000 will be available. Applications will be evaluated based on fit with one of the three strategic focus areas, demonstrated need, expected outcome and adherence to the required process.
The application form is on the club’s website: invernessflrotary.org. The link to the PDF application document is embedded in the story about the grants, on the home page.
Print and complete the application; include any supporting information. Submittals must be postmarked no later than April 1. The club expects to make the funding decision no later than May 2, and intends to present checks soon thereafter.
Mail two copies of the completed grant application and any supporting documents to: Grants Administration, Rotary Club of Inverness, P.O. Box 1317, Inverness, FL 34451-1317.
CASA benefits from Donation Drive, Radio-thon
CASA is honored to be chosen as the charity of choice for Citrus 95.3, 96.7 The Fox and 103.3/104.3 Naturcoast Country and Jenkins Autogroup Donation Drive and Radio-thon to be held Jan. 31.
Jenkins Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram is helping raise funds and donations for CASA’s emergency safe home. You can visit casafl.org/shelter-needs for a complete list of needed items. Drop off nonperishable food and snacks for children, as well as women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and hygiene products like shampoo, soap and deodorant at Jenkins Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in Homosassa.
The dealership will be filling the bed of a Jeep Gladiator and hosting the radio-thon for donations on Jan. 31. Tune to Citrus 95.3, and 96.7 The Fox and 103.3/104.3 Naturecoast Country that day during the morning drive, 7-9 a.m., and afternoon drive, 4-6 p.m.
CASA provides support and services to women and children that are victims of intimate partner violence commonly referred to as domestic violence. Two years of COVID and runaway inflation have taken their toll on families that need your help. In the past year, CASA has seen a 25 percent increase in the need for their lifesaving services.CASA provided safety, hope, and healing to over 1,500 persons escaping violence and abuse last year alone.
For more information about CASA, go to www.casafl.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @CASACitrus.
SCORE Nature Coast seeks volunteers
Share business expertise with others by becoming a volunteer with SCORE Nature Coast.
SCORE is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping new or existing small businesses succeed in today’s environment. Join other local business professionals in mentoring their small business clients towards achieving their goals.
SCORE needs volunteers to be mentors, as well as those with expertise in social media, marketing, workshop facilitation and more.
Take an active role in helping the business community grow. Contact SCORE at 352-249-1236 or visit the website at naturecoastfl.score.org.
