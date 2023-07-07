Schlabach (SSS) welcomes Jenny Tunnicliffe
Jenny Rose Tunnicliffe is a customer service expert at Schlabach Security & Sound (SSS).
With a diverse background in customer service, human resources, management and training, Tunnicliffe brings a wealth of experience to her role. Her professional journey has honed her organizational skills, resolution-oriented mindset, empathetic nature and eagerness to assist clients with their needs at SSS.
In addition to her work at SSS, Jenny finds joy in exploring Florida’s natural beauty, cherishing quality time with her loved ones, and indulging in creative pursuits. Her multifaceted interests outside of work provide her with a well-rounded perspective and enhance her ability to connect with others.
Tunnicliffe’s dedication to providing exceptional customer service stems from her belief in the power of positive interactions. She strives to go above and beyond to meet clients’ expectations, ensuring their satisfaction and fostering long-term relationships.
Jarey Schlabach, president of SSS says “Jenny’s joyful personality brings new energy to the office, we are so happy to have her!”
Kelli Aita Joins the Schlabach team
Kelli Marie Aita is an accomplished sales professional who has recently joined the team at Schlabach Security & Sound.
Prior to this, she served as a general manager for a window and door sales and installation company, where she honed her skills in sales, communication and client relations. With a reputation for being a forward thinker and a great communicator who truly cares about her clients’ needs, Aita is well positioned to succeed in her new role.
In her free time, she enjoys kayaking and photography, which allows her to connect with nature and capture its beauty for others to enjoy.
Kelli’s positive attitude and enthusiasm make her excited about her daily interactions with clients. Jarey Schlabach, president of Schlabach Security & Sound, recognizes the value she brings to the team. He believes that her energy and knowledge will contribute to the continued success of SSS, helping them maintain their reputation as the best in Citrus County.
Local chiropractor continues training
Dr. Cheryl McFarland-Bryant has just completed the course "Laboratory Assessment of Thyroid Function" presented by Media Lab. This class enables her to distinguish between sub-clinical Hypothyroidism and autoimmune thyroid disorders such as Hashimoto’s and Graves’ disease.
This is an important part of Diplomate in Chiropractic Internal Medicine for which Dr McFarland-Bryant is board eligible. The course also taught superior monitoring techniques for patients who are taking thyroxine/armour/levoquine and monitoring for post thyroid cancer surgery.
Tri-County Resource, Job Fair set for July 20
CHIEFLAND – CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion has teamed up with the Tri-County Community Resource Center and College of Central Florida to provide opportunities for those looking for work or seeking critical support services.
The Tri-County Resource and Job Fair takes place Thursday, July 20, from 2-5 p.m. at CF’s Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus, 15390 NW U.S. 19, between Chiefland and Fanning Springs. It is free and open to all job seekers, including students and recent graduates, who can register for the event here: bit.ly/TRICOUNTYJOB.
In addition to meeting directly with hiring managers with immediate jobs to fill, attendees may also take advantage of free employability workshops held during the event:
- Resume Review from 2-2:30 p.m.
- Interview Skills from 2:30-3 p.m.
- College Applications from 3-4 p.m.
To date, participating businesses include Amber Brook Farms, ANCORP, Capital City Bank, Cross City Correctional Institute, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Tri-County Metals, UpHealth Inc., Williston Care Center and Zero Hour Life Center.
Representatives from CareerSource CLM and the workforce region’s young adult services provider, Eckerd Connects Workforce Development, as well as the College of Central Florida, Tri-County Community Resource Center, United Way of North Central Florida and Zero Hour Life Center will also be on hand to provide community resources.
Prior to attending the event, it is recommended that job seekers complete a full registration, or update an existing registration, at EmployFlorida.com. Participants are also encouraged to dress professionally, bring printed copies of a current resume, and be prepared to discuss skills and qualifications with hiring managers.
Since 2015, the Tri-County Resource Center has been a one-stop “resource hub” that uses a community-centered approach to proactively connect those in need with existing services and referral assistance before they reach a crisis.
CareerSource CLM is the region’s leader in workforce development, connecting businesses with qualified, skilled talent and job candidates with employment and career development opportunities. For more information, call 800-434-JOBS or visit the calendar at careersourceclm.com.
