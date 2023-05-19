CC Beating inflation with disability

With inflation at its highest since 1982 and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, you owe it to yourself and your family to be prepared by understanding the financial advantages of federal disability insurance.

The Social Security Administration implemented their highest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades earlier this year. This annual COLA is based on increases in the Consumer Price Index as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This means former workers receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits saw an increase of 8.7% in their monthly benefits in 2023.

