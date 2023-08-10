This is my final column on the apps you will need to prepare for a hurricane. Unless I say otherwise, these medical and emergency apps are available for both iPhone and Android.
Medical ID feature
On an iPhone, be sure to set up the Medical ID feature. A Medical ID button will display on your iPhone's lock screen that will allow first responders to access all your information that you have set up.
On Android, the process will vary, depending on the brand of phone you're using. There will be an Emergency button on the bottom of your lock screen that will display your health information and emergency contacts after you’ve set it up.
ICE Medical Standard App
This app puts your vital health info and emergency medical contacts also on your lock screen, so first responders can see it all immediately, whether you're dazed, confused, or unconscious. They say they are, “The World’s #1 Emergency Medical Contact Information Application.”
Pet First Aid App
We can’t forget our furry friends. Animals are part of our families, especially cats and dogs. You can get first aid help for over 25 common pet situations via text, video, and images, or locate your nearest emergency veterinarian hospital in the Pet First Aid app.
American Red Cross Apps
- First Aid: Get invaluable, life-saving tips and instructions to help you and others survive everyday emergencies and natural disasters with the First Aid: American Red Cross app. American Red Cross also has a slew of apps to help you during specific disasters, including Tornado, Flood, and Hurricane.
- Emergency: American Red Cross Alerts App: Another app from the American Red Cross will track the places you care about with real-time disaster alerts or monitor loved ones with in-app messaging.
Weather Apps
MyRadar Weather Radar: My personal favorite for years has been MyRadar Weather Radar. It provides users with timely and accurate data on approaching storms and has high-res animated weather radars. What you will see on your phone is just like the weather guy shows you on TV. You can also enable severe weather watches and warnings via push notifications to be alerted about impending thunderstorms, hurricanes, and tornados.
Weather Underground App: Weather Underground is a crowdsourced information app that brings hyper-local weather forecasts to your smartphone. You'll also find photos, interactive radar data, and satellite maps.
The Weather Channel App: Forecasts, interactive radar and real-time rain alerts, this app has been called “awesome” and the “best app on my phone” by reviewers.
Disaster Alert App
Although not a weather app, Disaster Alert will notify you about upcoming hurricanes, tropical storms, tsunamis, as well as floods, and wildfires, so you're not taken by surprise. This could come in handy if you are out of the country, as it covers global events.
I suggest that you create a folder before you download the apps, so you will have them all in one place. If your phone is like mine, it’s hard to find scattered apps that you don’t use frequently. A hurricane folder will make that a simple process.
Also, check the numbers for your emergency contacts to make sure they’re up to date. Be sure to save the contact information for your local police and fire departments, as well as your utility companies. That way, you’ll be able to quickly report any service or power outages following an emergency or your own emergency.
Of note, Duke Energy has an app where you can pay your bill, check your usage, and most importantly, notify them if you’ve lost power. There also is an outage map, so you can see that misery loves company.
Let’s hope that we don’t need to use these apps this year. I don’t know about you, but I always breathe a sigh of relief on November 30.
Please email me, if there’s anything you’d like me to cover in a future column or if you have any questions. I’m always happy to hear from my readers.
Mari-Elain Ebitz was the first editor of the Greenbelt Gazette, which serves Sugarmill Woods, and is a past member of the College of Central Florida College Board of Trustees. She also does web design, specializing in not-for-profit organizations. You can email her at chronicletech@yahoo.com.
