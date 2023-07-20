Here are some of the free apps that I suggest you download while we’re in hurricane season. These apps will help you before, during, and after the next emergency, whether it's a hurricane, fire or floods. And many of them work offline. The apps are for both Android and iOS phones, unless I mention the operating system separately.
Locator apps
There are several locator apps, which would certainly relieve your family or friends’ anxiety of knowing where you are when disaster strikes.
This app allows approved friends or family members to monitor your location. If you’re uncomfortable giving access to constant location tracking, you can grant temporary permission.
Google Maps has a location-sharing feature that will provide your current location to your contacts that you have approved. Plus, it includes your phone's current battery level.
Third party tracking apps, such as Glympse, do the same as Google Maps but Glympse is only for Android. You can share your location in real time with a dynamic map and share with anyone. No app is required to view.
Allow your loved ones to request your location in Trusted Contacts. You can share your location proactively or when requested. If you're unable to respond to requests, then your last known location is shared automatically, even if you're offline or have a dead battery.
- Find My Family, Friends & Phone
This app uses your GPS location data to inform your registered friends and family where you are in real time.
Even though these locator apps seem the same, there are worthwhile differences between them. So, you might want to download several of them after checking them out.
Streaming TV
If you stream TV, like we do, you might have realized that you probably no longer have The Weather Channel, depending on which streaming provider you use. It’s a paid subscription now for those whose streaming company does not provide it.
I really liked having The Weather Channel during the previous hurricane seasons and I miss it. However, if you like 24/7 weather, especially during hurricane season, there is good news.
Knowing that I didn’t have The Weather Channel, I did a search and found WeatherNation, a live 24-hour cable, satellite and digital streaming weather channel.
It’s available on your streaming devices; Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and the provider Sling TV. If you don’t have any of those, you can still view it on demand on your computer at weathernationtv.com. And it works on your iPhone or Android, as well.Unfortunately, you can’t stream WeatherNation with Philo, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
WeatherNation is a great replacement for The Weather Channel, but I still miss Jim Cantore.
Facebook
Although Facebook may not be a source for reliable news, it is a great way to notify your loved ones that you are safe, using the Safety Check feature. So, make sure to mark yourself safe, as soon as you are.
Non-tech suggestion
Keep all your alkaline batteries on the kitchen counter in a container, along with any cell chargers, phone cables you need, candles, matches, a radio and your car keys. Or place them in a kitchen drawer.
Everything in one place makes it easier to grab in an emergency or in the dark. And don’t forget that you’re keeping those solar battery banks by the window.
Mari-Elain Ebitz was the first editor of the Greenbelt Gazette, which serves Sugarmill Woods, and is a past member of the College of Central Florida College Board of Trustees. She also does web design, specializing in not-for-profit organizations. You can email her at chronicletech@yahoo.com.
