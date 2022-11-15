Editor’s note: This story originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in March 2011.
FLORAL CITY — Hernando de Soto, a Spanish explorer and conquistador, landed in May 1539 near present-day Tampa Bay.
In search of gold and other riches, de Soto moved up the west coast of Florida and eventually set up camp in July near the small Indian village of Tocaste, a Timcua Indian village on the southern shore of the Floral City Pool of Lake Tsala Apopka.
He only spent three days in the area before moving on to Ocala, leaving behind destruction much to the dislike of the local Indian population, but his visit will now forever be remember thanks to newly erected De Soto Trail marker placed near the Duval Island boat ramp in Floral City.
Danielle Ackerman with the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau said the marker was a result of the collaborative efforts involving the National Park Service, Florida Park Service and the Florida Department of Transportation.
She said the tourism office helped determine the best location and angle for the marker and county grounds maintenance supervisor Bob Glancy helped establish the marker in its permanent spot near the parking lot for the boat ramp on South Duval Island Drive.
It is one of 34 sites along the historic trail that begins in Tampa and goes up through Florida into Georgia.
“It’s pretty cool,” Ackerman said.
When asked who would maintain the marker, Marla Chancey, director of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau, said it will be added to county maintenance crews’ “to-do” list when they come out to service the boat ramp.
“This is a very important happening in our community,” Frank Peters, chairman of the Floral City Heritage Council, said Friday during a small ceremony at the new marker.
Floral City resident Jim Freund said he was very happy with the addition.
“I think it’s wonderful it’s been done. We have a rich heritage here,” he said.
