The second annual Mt. Calvary GospelFest is from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. The day features musical acts, homestyle foods, and an open mic where people are invited to sing or share their personal testimonies. There will be children’s activities.
The event is at 5000 SW College Road in Ocala, on the lawn under the oak trees directly in front of the historic church. Fest attendees are encouraged to bring pop-up tents and chairs and their own refreshments are welcomed throughout the day.
“This is our way of giving back to our community. Our committee is getting fish for the fish fry, barbecueing whole hogs, and encouraging our church members to bring their singing and friendship along to gather under the 100-year-old oak trees,” said Gus Gray, a church member of more than 30 years.
The event co-chair Karon Johnson believes in the blessings of life. He had a heart transplant a few years ago and continues a life of service ever since – helping various groups set up events, give away food, and provide his help with musical needs. Serving as musical director Johnson was instrumental to the first festival’s success which drew more than 500 people. Only a week before the event, he was taken into the hospital due to long-term effects of his transplant. He was at the event in spirit viewing it via video conferencing and leading the program remotely from his hospital bed.
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist is one of the oldest churches in Marion County, having been founded in 1847. The church was originally used for the local Seminole Indians as a school and later a school and church for Black residents. At one point, the church was part of the famed thoroughbred farm Bonnie Heath Farm where national Horse of the Year Holy Bull was born.
The old church by the side of the road under the 100-year-old oaks still sits with its twin spires and belfry just west of Interstate 75 on State Road 200, just past Heathbrook Mall, waiting for people to come and fellowship as they’ve done for more than 150 years.
Church secretary Paula Leahman said, “We’re the friendly church by the side of the road where everybody is somebody and God is the head. I want to be at GospelFest to meet and greet all those who come for fellowship. We are friendly, so we like to visit.”
The church is raising funds for a new roof and other improvements. Sponsorships for $250 are also available for businesses.
For information, call Pastor Standley Gillings at 352-286-3170 or committee co-chair Karon Johnson at 352-875-0197.
