Mother Florence D. Douglas, 89, of Inverness, Florida walked out onto Glory Lane February 17, 2023. Mother Douglas was affectionately known as “Miss Florence, Flo or Flossy” and was no stranger to anyone she met.
She is survived by 3 children, Gladys Bellamy (Randolph, Sr.), Curtis Jackson, Jr. (Paulette), and Edward Williams; Siblings, Althea Franklin, Al Marie Turner, Nathan “Junior” McMahon, and Eddye Denson; 5 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Mother Douglas’ wake will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, True Vine House of God, Inc., 3335 W. Pennington Court Lecanto, FL. 34461 from 6-8 p.m. following a Celebration of Life Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade Street, Inverness, FL 34453. Interment will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Inverness, FL.
Services are under the professional care of Carnegie Funeral Home.
