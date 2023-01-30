Q: Judge Smith, what does it cost to file a petition for an injunction or get the sheriff to serve the process? – Phyllis
A: Great question! There is no charge to file a petition or serve the respondent with the process. Both services are free to promote safety and the general welfare of the community.
Q: Judge Smith, many domestic abuse victims are afraid to ask for injunctions because they are dependent on their spouses’ incomes. Does the law provide them any economic relief? – Lynn
A: Yes, it does. Petitioners can ask for the exclusive use of their homes and temporary child support. Suppose they are married and want a divorce. In that case, they can file a separate family law action to seek temporary alimony, child support, and marital property.
Q: Judge Smith, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff at injunction hearings? – Robbie
A: I prepare by reading the case files before the hearing. At the hearing, I invite the parties to explain themselves. Then, I ask them questions under oath to establish the record.
Q: Judge Smith, why do some petitions for injunctions get dismissed without a hearing? – Jerri
A: For any number of reasons. Let’s cover two common ones: Some petitioners change their minds and voluntarily dismiss their cases without a hearing. Also, courts dismiss petitions when petitioners fail to show up at their hearings.
Q: Judge Smith, what is a common misunderstanding about injunctions? – Rae
A: You cannot get an injunction against somebody for being a jerk. Mere uncivil or annoying behavior, without more, does not cross the line. Also, I cannot turn a scoundrel into a gentleman by ordering him to behave. I joke that some people mistake my gavel for a magic wand.
Q: Judge Smith, are injunction cases repetitive? – Pete
A: Injunction hearings are like unscripted reality television. They can range from the theater of the absurd to real-life horror shows. Indeed, some themes are repetitive, but the people and their dynamics run the gamut. It is crucial to get the injunction terms right because people’s safety and reputations are at risk.
Q: Judge Smith, how detailed should a petition for injunction be? – Sally
A: Tell the truth and be concise and detailed. Explain who, what, when, where, and how, and do not merely state conclusions.
Q: Do women have to file petitions for injunctions at their local courthouses? – Carol
A: No. The Refuge House can help women prepare, e-sign, and file their petitions for injunctions online.
The law allows petitioners to file in the circuit where they currently or temporarily reside or where the domestic violence occurred. Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit includes Leon, Jefferson, Gadsden, Wakulla, Franklin, and Liberty counties.
The Honorable J. Layne Smith is a bestselling author and public speaker. He serves as our Circuit Judge for Wakulla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.