Former President Donald Trump is having a hot summer facing four indictments and a trip to Atlanta by Friday to turn himself in. Trump and other defendants were charged with racketeering and conspiracy in connection with the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and the 18 other co-defendants until Friday to surrender.
In the meantime, Trump will be watching the Iowa debate from home with a comfortable lead over Florida governor Ron DeSantis. The idea of sitting out the Iowa debate must not be too bad of an idea since President Biden did most of his campaigning from his basement.
For Trump to participate in these early debates would be like the hunter and the bear. A hunter once was ready to shoot a bear. The bear stood up and said, “Wait sir. Look, I know all you want is a good fur coat. All I want is a meal. Let’s talk about all this before you shoot me.” When all was said and done, the man had his fur coat and the bear had his meal. These early debates might be as detrimental to Trump.
America’s students face the heat at school. It’s too hot to go to school. America has plenty of school buildings over 50 years old. Many of them are underequipped. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, roughly 36,000 schools across the country need to update their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
Back in my day, we didn’t have air conditioning and writing anything with a pencil was a sweaty mess during August. Schools should be in session from after Labor Day up until a few days before Memorial Day.
American’s checkbooks will burn this month into next month. Air conditioning units are running nonstop. Many Americans will have electric bills from $400 to $600 on average. Many apartment dwellers will even be slammed with A/C bills of $200 to $300. Some Americans will have to cut back on groceries, gasoline or something to keep the utility bills paid.
Finally, the price of house building is on fire. The devastating fires of Canada will further impact Americans in more ways than air quality. The median home sales price was $416,000 as for the second quarter of 2023. That’s a 26 percent increase from 2020, when the median was $329,000.
When it’s hot, what can you do? Try to stay cool. People die this time of year from excessive heat exposure. Take care of yourself.
Glenn Mollette is the author of “Uncommon Sense,” the Spiritual Chocolate series and “Grandpa’s Store.” His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.
