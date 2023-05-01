Many parents and high school seniors are considering college options for after high school. It’s a major life decision. Young adults and parents can become financially crippled if careful consideration is not given.
When in doubt, go to your local community college your first year or two. Take general classes that can be transferred to your desired institution. Your local community college may offer everything you need to achieve your goals without financially bankrupting you.
Here are some of the most expensive colleges in America and then a list of some of the cheapest colleges in America:
Franklin & Marshall College, $65,652
Columbia University, $65,524
Reed College, $64,450
Vassar College, $63,840
Tufts University, $63,804
University of Southern California, $63,468
Boston College, $62,950
Haverford, $62,850
Brown University, $62,680
Harvey Mudd College, $62,516
Northwestern University, $62,391
University of Chicago, $61,179
Wellesley College, $61,584
Oberlin College, $61,106
Sarah Lawrence College, $60,700
Dartmouth College, $60,687
University of Rochester, $60,550
Johns Hopkins University, $60,480
Claremont McKenna College, $60,480
Barnard College, $60,478
– Source: https: thecollegeinvestor.com
Most of the schools below are public and the listed price is for in-state residents. Schools are arranged from lowest total cost to highest. Four are in Florida.
Antioch College AG, Hampton, Virginia, $148
Sitting Bull College, Fort Yates, North Dakota, $496
Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, $3,270
Florida State College at Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida, $3,306
Pensacola State College, Pensacola, Florida, $3,351
Eastern Florida State College, Cocoa, Florida, $3,445
Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Killeen, Texas, $3,637
California State University, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, $3,859
Indian River State College, Fort Pierce, Florida, $3,878
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College, New York, New York, $3,897
CUNY Lehman College, Bronx, New York, $3,913
CUNY Hunter College, New York, New York, $4,014
Texas A&M International University, Laredo, Texas, $4,165
South Florida State College, Avon Park, Florida, $4,228
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg, Texas, $4,419
CUNY City College, New York, New York, $4,546
Pasco-Hernando State College, New Port Richey, Florida, $4,637
California State University- Dominguez Hills, Carson, California, $4,683
CUNY Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, New York, $4,736
Berea College, Berea, Kentucky, $4,938
– Source: prepscholar.com/cheapest -colleges-in-the-us
