Many parents and high school seniors are considering college options for after high school. It’s a major life decision. Young adults and parents can become financially crippled if careful consideration is not given.

When in doubt, go to your local community college your first year or two. Take general classes that can be transferred to your desired institution. Your local community college may offer everything you need to achieve your goals without financially bankrupting you.

Here are some of the most expensive colleges in America and then a list of some of the cheapest colleges in America:

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Franklin & Marshall College, $65,652

Columbia University, $65,524

Reed College, $64,450

Vassar College, $63,840

Tufts University, $63,804

University of Southern California, $63,468

Boston College, $62,950

Haverford, $62,850

Brown University, $62,680

Harvey Mudd College, $62,516

Northwestern University, $62,391

University of Chicago, $61,179

Wellesley College, $61,584

Oberlin College, $61,106

Sarah Lawrence College, $60,700

Dartmouth College, $60,687

University of Rochester, $60,550

Johns Hopkins University, $60,480

Claremont McKenna College, $60,480

Barnard College, $60,478

– Source: https: thecollegeinvestor.com

Most of the schools below are public and the listed price is for in-state residents. Schools are arranged from lowest total cost to highest. Four are in Florida.

Antioch College AG, Hampton, Virginia, $148

Sitting Bull College, Fort Yates, North Dakota, $496

Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, $3,270

Florida State College at Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida, $3,306

Pensacola State College, Pensacola, Florida, $3,351

Eastern Florida State College, Cocoa, Florida, $3,445

Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Killeen, Texas, $3,637

California State University, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, $3,859

Indian River State College, Fort Pierce, Florida, $3,878

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College, New York, New York, $3,897

CUNY Lehman College, Bronx, New York, $3,913

CUNY Hunter College, New York, New York, $4,014

Texas A&M International University, Laredo, Texas, $4,165

South Florida State College, Avon Park, Florida, $4,228

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg, Texas, $4,419

CUNY City College, New York, New York, $4,546

Pasco-Hernando State College, New Port Richey, Florida, $4,637

California State University- Dominguez Hills, Carson, California, $4,683

CUNY Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, New York, $4,736

Berea College, Berea, Kentucky, $4,938

– Source: prepscholar.com/cheapest -colleges-in-the-us

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.