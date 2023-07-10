We recently heard the tragic news of a senior lady who was killed by an alligator in South Carolina. There’ve been a couple of golf courses I would have enjoyed playing in southern South Carolina, but alligator warning signs were posted everywhere.
I can’t figure out the fun of playing golf in an area where I have to worry about alligators. This goes for walking the dog or doing anything.
Alligators are dangerous and will kill you. Being attacked by an alligator in areas where they live shouldn’t be surprising. If you get close to one, you’re risking losing a leg or your life. Be warned: alligators are dangerous, and if you’re in an area where they fill up the lakes and ponds, then be very, very cautious.
Once again, we’re hearing that sharks live in the ocean. There’s been a lot of buzz this summer about shark sightings. They’ve been seen off the New Jersey shore and a large number of sharks were near the pier at Pensacola Beach, Florida, last week. I’ve been on that beach numerous times in 3 or 4 feet of water. I know what you’re thinking, “Sharks can be in shallow water too.” I understand, and I don’t get in the gulf water that much. However, it only takes one bite to hurt or kill you.
We have to keep in mind that sharks live in the ocean. They’re not far away from you regardless of which beach you are enjoying. Yet, we’re all alarmed by the news whenever sharks are sighted in the ocean.
Tragically, people have died this summer from triple-digit heat. We keep hearing news about it being hot. It’s July. July never misses a chance to be hot, really hot. We had triple-digit heat every summer when I was a kid. We really noticed it too because we didn’t have air conditioning. We still have hot weather in the midwest, but we have air conditioning. So, it’s not that big of a deal.
We’re all sorry to hear about people who’ve lost their lives due to the heat. All we had was a fan when I was a kid. In the summer, I would typically go to bed very warm and sometimes even sweating. It wasn’t much fun, but we didn’t have a choice back then. We had some shade trees and a creek that us kids would get into to play. That’s all we had. We had plenty of triple-digit days too.
Please don’t leave your kids or animals in the car. Elderly people need to be out before the hottest part of the day. This means early in the morning.
High school football coaches should not be practicing in triple-digit weather. Every summer, a high school kid dies practicing in this hot weather.
Alligators, sharks and hot weather shouldn’t be surprising. Being careful about each of the three would be wise for us all.
Visit GlennMollette.com to learn about his books and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.