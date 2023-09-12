...... And the beat goes on! I moved here in 1990 after marrying my beautiful wife, Cookie. Must admit I was a little chagrined at the change in my life as we weren’t a “Small Town Done Right” at the time. I was a big city guy, and this turned out not to be my cup of tea. Quite frankly I missed Tampa, where I had lived for almost 20 years.
Fortunately, we had a city manager who was quite visionary. In the late 1990’s he and the city council set out to change our town. A vision of how the city should move forward took hold and for the last 25 years or so “Small Town Done Right” came into being. And now Inverness is a destination and a place I can truly call home. Big city living? Never Again. Many of our city residents feel the same way. Wouldn’t have it any other way!
Our current city manager, Eric Williams, has certainly put Inverness on the map! Under his direction and the direction of the City Council, our city has thrived and grown in professionalism as well as so many new and interesting activities. Sherry Bechtel is our new Assistant Director in Parks & Recreation. Sherry comes with loads of experience and is doing a great job handling all that has been placed under her purview.
Our recent events included another “Small Town Saturday Night” event. The Patriotic Evening, this year on July 2nd , featured Frankie Ballard, headliner, with Soul Circus Cowboys opening the show. Then on September 9th Inverness celebrated the Tom Petty Tribute Band downtown. The city partnered with Steve Schurdell, managing partner of WFOX radio station to put on these events.
Big things are on the horizon! Cootertober will be a month-long celebration at Liberty Park and Downtown. Stay tuned for what will happen each weekend. A City partner, Twisted Inc, LLC is planning a grand month of October events to include a pageant, prom, pub crawl, zombie run, haunted house and much more.
Trick or treating will take place in downtown Inverness as our downtown merchants provide a safe environment for children and families on Cooterween night. Y’all come! It’s special!
November 4t h and 5th will be the Festival of the Arts, our judged fine arts show. You don’t want to miss this. There are new exhibitors every year. Then on November 18th, we will hold our Farm City Festival. So, mark it on your calendars.
The city will be coordinating with Inverness Downtown Rotary to present the 2nd annual, fabulously, successful, Old Fashion Christmas in the heart of downtown. Over 500 children visited Santa last year at this event.
These public, private, partnerships bring the best out of each event, and the city is proud to help facilitate and promote events for the joy of our community.
A final note:
- Our Saturday mornings market at the Depot is so popular that it is now extending into Liberty Park.
- Teen’s Night Out is a free event for teens every 2nd Thursday of the month.
- Points of interest -
- The Depot is booked every Saturday for the remainder of the year.
- The Valerie is booked throughout the rest of the year.
We wish you a wonderful, safe Autumn. Be sure to come see us! You’ll be so glad you did!
..... And the beat goes on!
