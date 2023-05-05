Wow! What an exciting first quarter of 2023 for your county seat, Inverness! This small town has become a major destination for fun things to do.
Your City Council, City Manager, City Clerk and Staff are blessing me with the opportunity to brag about your“ Small Town Done Right.” I would like to thank our Parks and Recreation team on behalf of the city council for making all the activities and highlights of this first quarter possible. They do an outstanding job, and we appreciate them.
Let me begin with one major endeavor to elevate the cultural standard here. We have embarked on a journey to culturally elevate our town. We have started with a huge mural, we’ve rebranded, very artfully I might add, our solar power trash containers, repainted our “Cooter turtles”, and have artistic bicycles located at strategic points. This will help to attract a higher caliber of tourists and future residents. We need to show off our culture in bronze, landscaping, murals, and artwork to highlight our community.
The Council recently passed new rules for monument signs that will be used henceforth instead of pole signs for businesses and office buildings. This will create a better look for your city. Eventually, this will eliminate all pole signs.
We will continue to keep our streets and highways as litter-free as possible. We know that clean streets attract high-quality visitors. New gateway and wayfinding signage will create attractive entrances and directions for our fair city. This cultural movement forward will be a bonus for our businesses and residents alike.
Just a note: our County Commissioners are all on board to make these improvements within some of our unincorporated areas as well. Many favorable comments were heard at the 8th Annual Elected Officials Leadership Council that was recently held.
On an active note:
- The Valerie Theater is pretty well booked through the rest of the year.
- The Liberty Depot Pavilion is also booked up with way over 100 vendors that are there on the first and third Saturdays of each month for the Market at the Depot.
- Teens Night Out continues to flourish every third Thursday of each month.
- A highly successful car show excites many visitors on the third Friday of each month.
Highlights this first quarter were:
- Small Town Saturday Night on February 4th and April 8th were a smashing success highlighting an Eagles tribute band and a Bon Jovi Tribute band along with the great performance from Shevonne and the Embry Brothers. I want to give a big, hearty kudo to co-sponsor Steve Schurdell, managing partner of WFOX Radio Station.
- Big Bass, Blue Grass, and BBQ weekend at Liberty Park was enjoyed by thousands.
- St. Patrick’s Day parade and prizes for best float and leprechaun and little fairy contest was fun for all who attended and participated.
- Not to be outdone, 168 Corvettes and Camaros accompanied the new and successful Vintage Market on Courthouse Square.
And, folks, there is more to come.Wishing you the happiest of our spring season as we continue………
