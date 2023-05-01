Maureen F. Mills, age 79, Homosassa, FL passed away April 27, 2023 in the Life Care Center in Lecanto, FL.
Maureen was born in Teaneck, NJ on July 26, 1943 to the late Joseph and Shirley (Day) Hores and moved to this area in 1995 from Virginia Beach, VA. She was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church and prior to retirement, she worked in retail sales as a clerk. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Richard M. Mills, Homosassa, FL; 2 sons; Richard Mills of Homosassa and Thomas Mills of Atwood, TN; 2 brothers: Clifford and James Hores, both of New Jersey; sister, Barbara Gamble of Virginia; 4 grandchildren: Richard Mills, Kelley Mills, Matthew Mills, all of New Jersey, and Theresa Powell of Atwood, TN; and one great grandchild, Lillianna Mills.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m.at the Florida National Cemetery with Fr. Waldemar Maciag, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow.
The funeral procession to the cemetery will depart from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness promptly at 9:00 AM.
