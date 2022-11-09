Martin Luther King, Jr. Three Day Event

Florida, US (34429)

Today

Windy with a few showers possible. High 68F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 66F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.