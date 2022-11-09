Martin Luther King, Jr. Three Day Event

Save the dates of January 14 – 16, 2023 as final preparation are taking place for the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Starts in the Heart celebration! The event will begin on Saturday, January 14th beginning at 4 pm at the Valerie Theatre with local historians giving stories of living in Inverness “back in the day” followed by world renowned Pulitzer Prize winning author, Gilbert King. Mr. King is the author of three books, most recently, Beneath a Ruthless Sun. His previous book, Devil in the Grove was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2013. King has written about race, civil rights, and the death penalty for the New York Times, the Washington Post and The Atlantic. On Sunday, January 15th, a Gospel Fest of vibrant gospel music will take place in one of our local churches with time starting to be announced. To end the celebration and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, the annual MLK Walk beginning at the Valerie Theatre at 9 am and walking to Liberty Park to pay tribute with a few local speeches followed by vendor fair and entertainment. Visit www.inverness.gov and mlkdreamfest@gmail.com for detailed updates.
