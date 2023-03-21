On March 13, 2023, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at 148 Otter Lake Road in Panacea.
The search warrant was the culmination of simultaneous grand theft investigations stemming from Lowndes County, Georgia, and Franklin County, Florida. On or about March 1, 2023, a 2023 Cherokee Gray Wolf 27-foot camper was stolen from A&L RV Sales of Lake Park, Georgia. Additionally, a trailered boat and additional equipment were stolen from Alligator Drive in Franklin County, Florida, during the same time period.
WCSO Criminal Investigations Division Detectives located the stolen camper from Georgia, as well as the stolen boat trailer and parts of the boat which, appeared to be in the process of being stripped at the Otter Lake Road address. WCSO Criminal Investigations Division Detectives obtained a search warrant and worked in conjunction with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to execute the search warrant recovering over $50,000 in stolen property.
As a result of the multi-jurisdictional agency investigation, Tyler James Metcalf, 28, was taken into custody at the Otter Lake Road address by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and on charges of burglary and grand theft. Additional charges are pending from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
