The TOPS chapter of Dunnellon has been growing and growing! Don’t get us wrong, our group is shrinking and shrinking in pounds.
Last year at the end of June 2022, TOPS had only six members weigh in at our weekly meeting. Last week, there were 17 members attending, and only six absent members. Our TOPS group is having a growth spurt of members with amazing weight loss accomplishments.
We’ve had great accomplishments in weight loss over the past few months. With 11 new members joining, we’re pleased to say we have a gentleman in our group now.
The program is so laid-back to follow, and our members don’t expect to lose weight every week, although some do. We all keep striving week to week, whether you lose 2 pounds or .02 pounds! Your weight will come off eventually if you stick to your guns, monitor your food intake and, most importantly, drink lots of water!
Remember, meals can be boring if we are always using the same foods. Mix it up! At meetings, we exchange recipes and meal ideas. Some of the members are quite surprised at what you can do with an egg and some cottage cheese for breakfast. New ideas are entertaining, and taste good too! We all know, if it tastes good, and is good for your health, we’re in – bring it on!
Change up your meal routine, and experiment with ingredients combos you’ve yet to try. How does peanut butter, oats, apples and honey together sound! These would be some of the ingredients in the peanut butter and oat clusters featured in our latest magazine.
Yes, TOPS membership includes many perks that many folks don’t know about. There’s a quarterly magazine as one of the items you receive in your membership, which includes success stories, motivation ideas, recipes, medical articles and many more great reads!
TOPS Club, Inc. is an international weight-loss support organization with a network of thousands of local chapters across the U.S. and Canada. TOPS doesn’t pay celebrities to endorse us, and we don’t promise “quick fixes” or promote unrealistic images of the “perfect” body. TOPS focuses on making small, steady lifestyle changes that provide lasting weight loss and better health. TOPS is real people – real weight loss!
The meetings are held on Thursday afternoons, starting with a weigh-in, which is held in a private separate room from our meeting room, from 3-3:30 p.m. At that time, the meetings begin, and they are always completed by 4:30 p.m.
The meetings are held at the Dunnellon Women’s Club, 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. The Women’s Club is on the corner of Cedar Street and McKinney Avenue in Dunnellon. If you would like to visit a meeting, you’re welcome to visit for two weeks, before deciding if this is the weight loss place for you. We have people visiting meetings regularly.
Come on over, it’s just a quick drive to the center of Dunnellon. Thursday afternoons are enjoyable, enlightening, entertaining and, most of all, a direct route to weight loss the amusing way, with friends that are all attempting the same goal. Don’t forget, TOPS never stops. Once you join, you’ll be a happier you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.