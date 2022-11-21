“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas … just like the ones I used to know …” The nostalgic musical play “Coming Back Like a Song” is live on stage to ring in the holiday season from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
It’s Christmas Eve 1956 in New York City, and three legendary American songwriters – Irving Berlin (Timmy Spence), Harold Arlen (Wayne T. Dilts), and Jimmy Van Heusen (Hans Jeff Borger) – have gathered at Irving’s elegant Manhattan townhouse on Beekman Place.
The composers are at a crossroads in their lives. Rock ‘n’ roll is the king of the charts, and the King himself, Elvis, has become an overnight sensation.
The musical kings of yesteryear fear that their careers could be over. So these old friends have come together for Christmas cocktails and commiseration, naturally gathering around the piano to share their songs and stories.
As the evening progresses, the martinis flow and the snow falls. The composers begin by sharing their hopes, dreams, and concerns about the future of music – then it gets more personal. Between musical interludes, the three friends drink, fight, laugh, console, and reminisce, revealing funny and touching tales from their lives.
Russian-born Berlin is the elder statesman of the trio, having had a wildly successful career for 45 years already. Now well-to-do after an impoverished upbringing, happily married again after a tragic early love, and the writer of a thousand songs, he’s got plenty of wise advice for his friends based on his rich life experience.
Though he’s composed more than 500 songs himself, many of them tremendously popular standards, Arlen’s life in particular has been touched by tragedy. His beloved wife, Anya, suffers from mental illness and is in a sanatorium. He’s hoping that she can come home tomorrow for Christmas, but he’s tormented by fear, guilt, and his own ill health.
Van Heusen’s life seems a little luckier. A hard-partying ladies’ man with good looks and a fat wallet, he’s close personal friends with Frank Sinatra, who has made many of Jimmy’s songs into hits. A pilot as well as a songwriter, this cocky young man is a big talker and a high roller who lives a thrill-seeking life full of adventure.
But as it turns out, all three men’s lives have been shadowed by darker moments, which they share to help each other with compassion and humor. The play explores their complex relationships and the bond between these fascinating, complicated, and remarkable real people. It’s a tale of love and generosity – perfect for the holiday season.
This play with music is a gift box of cherished classics, featuring more than three dozen standards by these composers across the decades. Just some of the treasured, time-honored tunes you’ll hear are: “White Christmas,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Swinging On a Star,” “Stormy Weather,” “The Man That Got Away,” “Come Rain Or Come Shine,” “What’ll I Do?” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Blues In the Night,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Accentuate the Positive,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Always,” “Lydia the Tattooed Lady,” “Top Hat, White Tie, and Tails,” and more!
Come back in time with us for “Coming Back Like a Song,” as this intimate evening with old friends is a musical trip down memory lane, warm with nostalgia and bright with holiday flair.
Please note: “Coming Back Like a Song” is not recommended for children. The songwriters also kept coming back for many, many martinis, and everyone knows how artistic types can get after a few cocktails. So the forecast is for a white Christmas, with some rather colorful adult language.
Directed by Carlos Francisco Asse, “Coming Back Like a Song” is live on stage Dec. 1-18. There will be 15 performances: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. Purchase tickets over the phone at (352) 236-2274 or in person at the box office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information or to buy tickets online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
Join us for a marvelous mid-century Christmas as we gather ‘round the piano for timeless tunes crooned by masters of music. You’ll be over the rainbow and swinging on a star!
Ocala Civic Theatre is located at 4337 E Silver Springs Blvd (State Road 40).
