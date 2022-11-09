The holiday season is fast approaching, and the City of Inverness Parks and Recreation Department are hard at work planning the events for Light Up the Lake holiday event being held on Saturday, December 3rd from 5:00 – 9:00 pm at Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion.
Over 40 vendors with great gifts for every person on the holiday list will be on hand to help find the perfect present. Children will be treated to Christmas cookie decorating and ornament making as well. There will be food vendors such as cotton candy, hot chocolate and smore’s!
Ugly Christmas sweater stuck somewhere in a drawer? This is the time to wear it! Santa will be ready to listen to every child’s Christmas wish list and don’t be surprised if Grinch is waiting right around the corner!
The Light Up the Lamp Post contest was a great success last year, so the city is bringing it back as many businesses and organizations are busy sketching out their design in hope of winning first place in decorating one of the lamp posts at Liberty Park! The Light Up the Lamp Post applications are available on the city website, www.inverness. gov but hurry, there’s a limited amount of lamp posts available so the city recommends applicants apply early to secure their lamp post on a first come, first serve basis. The contest is a great way to market your business or organization during the holiday season.
Last but certainly not least, the finale of the holiday fun is the boat parade sponsored by The Cove Pub and Grub. This spectacular show of so many boats all decorated with lights and more will pass into the Liberty Park waters for everyone to cheer. To enter the boat parade, thecovepubandgrub@ gmail.com. The City of Inverness is looking forward to a fun holiday event and hope families will join us to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. For further information or questions, please call Parks and Recreation at 352-726-3913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.