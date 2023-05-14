WTC NTHS ceremony

Withlacoochee Technical College inducted its newest National Technical Honors Society members at a ceremony Apr. 25.

 Special to the Chronicle

Students speaking at Withlacoochee Technical College’s Apr. 25 induction ceremony for the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) told stories of their backgrounds and how much it meant to them to be recognized.

After decades as a welder, inductee Don Carter realized he needed to acquire more formal training to advance his career. He was scared but took the chance anyway. In WTC’s welding technology program, he said, he learned more skills than he thought possible.

