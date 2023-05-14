Students speaking at Withlacoochee Technical College’s Apr. 25 induction ceremony for the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) told stories of their backgrounds and how much it meant to them to be recognized.
After decades as a welder, inductee Don Carter realized he needed to acquire more formal training to advance his career. He was scared but took the chance anyway. In WTC’s welding technology program, he said, he learned more skills than he thought possible.
The program promotes encouragement and support of each other, he said, and he is a much better welder because of it.
Ivy Lewis, in WTC’s medical administrative specialist program, said she felt proud when she received the letter accepting her into the National Technical Honor society.
She said she felt as if her hard work in class was worth it, as was spending her school year divided between two schools and missing out on some traditional high school experiences. Ivy said her WTC experience opened doors and prepared her for the workforce.
She expressed appreciation at being recognized, as career and technical education students are often overlooked.
WTC is a member of NTHS, which recognizes career and technical education program students who show high scholastic achievement and excellence in their craft, and who exemplify outstanding personal attributes.
At the ceremony, inductees Samantha Lee, Jazmin Fernandez, CeJay Fulginiti, Brandon Valente, Chloe Hudson, Evelyn Larsen and Dalton Sanders assisted with the candle lighting. The candles stand for the seven attributes NTHS members represent: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership. Each lit a candle and cited the respective creed.
Thaxton Fitts, electricity program, is a second-year NTHS member, having been inducted in the 2021-2022 school year while he was enrolled in the industrial machinery & controls technician program.
The following students were inducted:
Automotive Service Technology: Shane Beetow, Zachary Bishir, CeJay Fulginiti, Shakil Khan, Austin Malafronte, Noah Muniz, Starr Simpson and Alex Streeter.
Cosmetology: Savannah Burgess, Marina Hampton, Katherine Holmes, Evelyn Larsen, Paige Leak, Allison Phillips, Cassandra Rober, Alexis Sanchez, Kaylynee Stark, Courtney Taylor, Carolyn Tungate, Geena Williamson and Candace Wilson.
Electricity: Thaxton Fitts, Dalton Sanders and Tristen Storch.
Industrial Machinery & Controls Technician: Thomas Hauter and Samantha Lee.
Massage Therapy: McKenzie Jamison and Lisa Shultz.
Medical Administrative Specialist: Kaeleene Felver, Virginia Gleason, Ivy Lewis and Brailey Stokes.
Medical Assisting: Melissa Gamble and Chloe Hudson.
Medical Coder/Biller: Daniel Chidsey and Jazmin Fernandez.
Network Systems Administration: Dalton Collins.
Practical Nursing: Kjelden Cundiff, Paige Lennon and Heather Lovejoy.
Professional Culinary Arts & Hospitality: Rylie Nieves, Joseph Triola, Brandon Valente and Noah Williams.
Welding Technology: Don Carter.
