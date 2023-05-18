N2205P30009H

The "Serve and Succeed: discussion provided the opportunity for each panelist to share what pulled them to their chosen career paths and discuss the unique ways their current roles help veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce.

 MetroCreative

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and ARLINGTON, Va. — Wreaths Across America Radio, in conjunction with the Military Women’s Memorial, is proud to announce the airing of its next radio roundtable discussion which was recorded May 17 in front of a live audience from the Vaught Center at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Va.

This roundtable discussion will build upon this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) theme, “Serve and Succeed,” and addresses employment opportunities for veterans as well as pertinent information for those looking to hire veterans.

