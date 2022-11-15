There is a new and extensive hands-on display of work-saving gadgets that could have been found in most households in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. During this time, great improvements in the quality of everyday life were made through the inventions of ingenious mechanized devices.
The antique household machines on display were operated by hand. Utilizing cranks, wheels, rollers, levers and fulcrums, pulleys, gears, sprockets, ratchets, screws, scissors, hinges, etc., allowed these machines to greatly reduce the physical labors and drudgeries endured by the general populace. Try to imagine how difficult, monotonous, time-consuming and tiring many daily chores must have been before these machines were widely available.
