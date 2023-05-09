Women of Sugarmill Woods gives 21 scholarships to local students

Pictured from left, first row are: Darla Edwards, McKenna Heaton, Keirstin Perkins, Laci Hindalong, Aubrey Mueller, Hailey Billick, Olivia Szylkowski and Evan Jones. From left, second row are: Sandra “Sam” Himmel, Camila Garcia, Chase Watkins, Shelby Pace, Logan Shaw, Ashley Jones, Alyssa Valente, William Monka, Kelie Shaw, Emma Maldonado, Emily Cochran, Abigail Johnson and Dr. Scott Hebert. Winners unable to attend the luncheon and not pictured due to class commitments are Lindsay Joslin and Nicole Lisenby of Lecanto High School.

Congratulations to the 21 amazing young graduates on receiving their hard-earned scholarships at the April 24 luncheon of the Women of Sugarmill Woods (WSW).

The scholarship committee had a difficult time choosing the winners. All the applicants were very deserving. There were applicants from Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto High Schools.

