Women of Sugarmill Woods gives 21 scholarships to local students

Congratulations to the 21 amazing young graduates on receiving their hard-earned scholarships at the April 24 luncheon of the Women of Sugarmill Woods (WSW).
The scholarship committee had a difficult time choosing the winners. All the applicants were very deserving. There were applicants from Citrus, Crystal River and Lecanto High Schools.
Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel and assistant superintendent Dr. Scott Hebert were on hand to speak briefly about Citrus County School District and these young students.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The program was entertaining, as the Women of Sugarmill Woods wrote out advice for the students as they embark on their new adventures. Advice ranged from: believe in yourself, be humble and kind, be safe and, the favorite, call your mom – she loves you.
The students introduced themselves and talked about their exciting plans. They were each given a different question to answer. They were very original and entertaining.
These young people are very motivated and know what they want to do with their lives. Their interests range from education, nursing, aeronautical engineering, medicine, oncology, sports medicine, political science and finance.
This is what WSW works so hard for all year long. Every phone call, every solicitation, every yes, every no, every raffle, every meeting.
WSW would like to thank the board, every committee chair and committee member, their generous donors, sponsors and members. They have several fundraisers every year. It literally “takes a village” to pull it all together.
If interested in joining, contact Jeanne Ward, director of membership, at JWarde@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.