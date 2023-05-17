Whether you live in the suburbs, city or country, you have several reasons to consider putting a fence around your property. Here are a few.
To create privacy. If you live near a busy street or want to block your neighbor’s view of your backyard, a fence with solid panels will help keep prying eyes at bay.
To enhance safety. A suitable fence that’s impossible to climb limits access to your pool, keeping adventurous neighborhood children out of harm’s way.
To enclose an animal play area. A fence built high enough to match your pets’ jumping ability will give your little critters space to stretch their legs, without the risk of escaping.

To provide a wind break. Minimize the impacts of heavy winds by building a well-anchored fence with closely spaced posts and sufficient gaps to allow some air movement.
To minimize nuisances. A high, thick fence can reduce noise pollution, making your outdoor space more peaceful.
Do you want to install a fence on your property? Be sure to research local regulations, get the necessary permits and inform your neighbors of your plans.
