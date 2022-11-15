Whip up a meal for quick entertaining pic

Entertaining guests is a labor of love. Much effort goes into preparing a home for the arrival of friends and family, and that includes planning a menu that will accommodate as many people as possible.

Hosts and hostesses who are looking to take some of the work off of their plates can explore recipes that are less labor-intensive. Slow cookers are the unsung heroes of the kitchen. While busy families often use them to prepare weeknight meals, slow cookers also can be used when cooking for crowds. In such instances, they free up time for party hosts to tackle other jobs.

