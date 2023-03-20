COVID has taken a toll on many organizations and businesses. Local model railroad clubs are no exception.
But one group that has chugged along through the pandemic is the Meadowbrook Church Model Railroaders of Ocala. During the year, the model railroaders often meet in one member's three-car garage the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
There, they work on "modules," or scenery, which might range from a Northern park with an ice skating rink to a Florida East Coast Railway train headed South.
They also plan for their annual train show, which they hold the first weekend of December at Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Dunnellon.
The group's Bill Quast said although club members build trains from kits, they construct their own modules.
The group is open to the public, provided participants realize the club is affiliated with the church, so swearing and drinking are best left behind, Quast said. For information, call Quast at 352-209-5422.
Meanwhile, the Citrus County Model Railroad Club could not immediately be reached. But its website, www.citrusmodelrrclub.org, says the club is located in the Otto Allen Building at the Citrus County Fairgrounds. According to the website, members meet to work on HO-scale layouts Friday mornings, starting around 9 a.m.
N-scale layout work sessions are Tuesdays, starting around 9 a.m., according to the website. The website also says the club has an open house each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
