What research says about medicinal use of cannabis

Attitudes regarding the use of cannabis have shifted significantly over the last decade. The National Conference of State Legislatures indicates that, as of early 2022, 37 states, three territories and the District of Columbia allowed the medicinal use of cannabis products. By May 2022, 19 states, two territories and the District of Columbia had enacted measures to regulate the non-medicinal use of cannabis by adults. This shifting dynamic also is evident in Canada, where the Cannabis Act of 2018 created a strict legal framework controlling the production, distribution, sale, and possession of cannabis, effectively legalizing it throughout the country that October.

Attitudinal shifts regarding cannabis on the part of legislators have prompted many people to wonder what, if any, medicinal benefits marijuana can provide. The National Institute on Drug Abuse notes that very question has been the subject of research and debate for decades. That debate is unlikely to end anytime soon, though the NIDA indicates that suggestions about the potential medicinal properties of cannabis are not unfounded.

