Do you want a backyard deck where you can enjoy the warm, sunny days of summer? Before you can kick back and relax, you must choose the right building material.
Plenty of choices
There’s no shortage of deck materials for you to choose from. Here are a few examples:
Natural wood is rustic, customizable and affordable. However, it requires regular maintenance, which can add to the cost.
Treated wood is a popular and affordable material. Keep in mind that it must be pressure washed and re-stained annually.
Composite is made from recycled wood and plastic. It’s easy to maintain, safe and durable. However, it can be tricky to install.
PVC is less common than other materials. Nevertheless, it’s durable, easy to install and requires virtually no maintenance. It can also be made from recycled materials.
How to make the right choice
To make an informed decision, consider the advantages and disadvantages of each material. Consider your budget, the required maintenance and your esthetic preferences. You must also assess your long-term needs.
For professional results, entrust your deck installation to an expert.
