Emergency management is the managerial function charged with creating the framework within which communities reduce vulnerability to hazards and cope with disasters.
Emergency management was institutionalized in 1979 with the creation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Five federal agencies that dealt with many types of emergencies consolidated to form FEMA. Since that time, many state and local organizations have changed the names of their organizations to include the words: emergency management.
In Citrus County, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is charged with the function of Emergency Management. The Emergency Management Division focuses on four phases.
Mitigation
Mitigation efforts are attempts to prevent hazards from developing into disasters altogether or to reduce the effects of disasters. The mitigation phase differs from the other phases in that it focuses on long-term measures for reducing or eliminating risk. Some mitigation measures include building codes, zoning requirements, installation of shutters, etc.
Preparedness
Preparedness is a continuous cycle of planning, organizing, training, equipping, exercising, evaluation and improvement activities to ensure effective coordination and the enhancement of capabilities to prevent, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate the effects of natural disasters, acts of terrorism, and other man-made disasters. Emergency personnel is constantly reviewing and developing plans, holding drills and attending training, stockpiling, inventory, and maintaining disaster supplies and equipment in order to be ready when they are needed.
Response
The response phase includes the mobilization of the necessary emergency services and first responders in the disaster area. They are actions carried out immediately before, during, and after a hazard impact, saving lives, reducing economic losses, and alleviating suffering. Response actions may include setting up a command center, evacuating threatened populations, opening shelters and providing mass care, emergency rescue, medical care, and search and rescue.
Recovery
Once the event has moved into the recovery stage, the immediate need is to re-establish the basic infrastructure and provide for the safety of residents. Secondarily, long-term recovery may take many months or even years before the community returns to its former level of normal operations.
