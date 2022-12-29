Chamber Board Chair Welcome
[Insert photo: Tom Ryan]
Please join us in beautiful Downtown Crystal River, the Manatee Capital of the World, for 2 days full of excitement and activities for all to enjoy!
There will be plenty to see and do, including vendors showcasing the products, a kids zone full of activities for the little ones, Art in the Park in the town square, a food court, a beer and wine garden to satisfy your appetite, and more.
Music/Entertainment will feature our Saturday headlining band, Fleetwood Max: Nationally touring Fleetwood Mac cover band, and Sunday Moonflower will rock the main stage with their amazing Grand Funk Railroad Tribute followed by their outstanding Santana Tribute! More entertainment with The JoJo & Jay experience, Gypsy Sparrow, Barefoot Bob & The Hope, and more can be found on one of our three stages at Kings Bay Park, Heritage Village, and the Pumphouse/Splashpad.
If you want to see our famous manatees up close there will be Guided Kayak Tours with Hunter Springs Kayaks and Manatee Boat Tours back again with M.E.T.A. (Manatee Eco-Tourism Association), both for a nominal fee, and free tours of Three Sisters Springs and the new Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge visitors center are back in partnership with The City of Crystal River and FWS.
On behalf of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, our members, staff, Board of Directors, and all our vendors this year, we thank you for choosing to spend your time with us and hope you enjoy all that we have to offer here in Crystal River at the 36th Annual Florida Manatee Festival!
Sincerely,
Tom Ryan
Board Chair, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce
